Haute couture in Paris
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a wedding dress creation as part of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the end of his fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a wedding dress creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his fashion show that is held during Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
American Vogue Creative director Grace Coddington (2ndL), Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour (C), director Baz Luhrmann (3rdR) and Lee Chae-rin (CL) of South Korean girl group 2NE1 (R) attend German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture...more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. From 2ndL: actors Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, LVMH...more
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion shows in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model gets his makeup done backstage before the presentation of French designer Fred Sathal's fashion show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
