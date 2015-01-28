Edition:
Haute couture in Paris

A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a wedding dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Italian designer Giorgio Armani (R) appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Natalie Portman (2ndL), her husband Benjamin Millepied and Sidney Toledano (R), Chief Executive of Christian Dior attend Belgian designer Raf Simons Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model has makeup applied backstage before Italian designer Donatella Versace's Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents creations for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents creations for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model present a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace during a rehearsal of her Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

