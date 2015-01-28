Haute couture in Paris
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a wedding dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italian designer Giorgio Armani (R) appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Natalie Portman (2ndL), her husband Benjamin Millepied and Sidney Toledano (R), Chief Executive of Christian Dior attend Belgian designer Raf Simons Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior in...more
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model has makeup applied backstage before Italian designer Donatella Versace's Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents creations for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents creations for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model present a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace during a rehearsal of her Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
SAG Awards red carpet
Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Best of SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Awards.
The road to K-pop stardom
Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music...
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.