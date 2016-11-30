Edition:
Havana hosts massive tribute to Fidel

Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he attends a massive tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Cadets and sailors hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro raises his fist. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
People wave Cuban flags. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Mourners hold a large image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Sailors pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
President of Russia's Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin looks back at dignitaries as he addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Attendees hold portraits of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro and current President Raul Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Colombia's former Senator Piedad Cordoba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
China's Vice President Li Yuanchao addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Bolivia's President Evo Morales (L) and his Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca (R) arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A woman wears a "Fidel" headband. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Cuba's President Raul Castro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Students pose for selfies. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro listens to Cuban President Raul Castro as Maduro's wife Cilia Flores looks on. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica (top, C, in white), Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A woman wears "Fidel" on her cheek. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (2nd from L), his wife Cilia Flores (L), Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (C), Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (R) applaud. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
