Havana hosts massive tribute to Fidel
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he attends a massive tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Cadets and sailors hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro raises his fist. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wave Cuban flags. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mourners hold a large image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Sailors pay tribute. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President of Russia's Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin looks back at dignitaries as he addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Attendees hold portraits of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro and current President Raul Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Colombia's former Senator Piedad Cordoba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
China's Vice President Li Yuanchao addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Bolivia's President Evo Morales (L) and his Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca (R) arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman wears a "Fidel" headband. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Cuba's President Raul Castro embrace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Students pose for selfies. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro listens to Cuban President Raul Castro as Maduro's wife Cilia Flores looks on. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Cadets hold images of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica (top, C, in white), Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman wears "Fidel" on her cheek. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (2nd from L), his wife Cilia Flores (L), Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (C), Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Ecuadorean...more
