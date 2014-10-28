Edition:
Hawaii's creeping lava

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

