Hawaii's John John Florence wins World Surf championships
John John Florence of Hawaii surfs during the final of World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Sebastian Zietz of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Jordy Smith of South Africa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Conner Coffin of the U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory after winning the World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Conner Coffin of the U.S. and Miguel Pupo of Brazil. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Conner Coffin of U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Next Slideshows
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Politics and play
Lighter moments between the news conferences, hearings and briefings in Washington, D.C.
Hillary's wings across America
The view of America from Hillary Clinton's campaign plane.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.