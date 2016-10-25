Edition:
Hawaii's John John Florence wins World Surf championships

John John Florence of Hawaii surfs during the final of World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii surfs during the final of World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii surfs during the final of World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Sebastian Zietz of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Sebastian Zietz of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Sebastian Zietz of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Jordy Smith of South Africa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Jordy Smith of South Africa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Jordy Smith of South Africa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Conner Coffin of the U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Conner Coffin of the U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Conner Coffin of the U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory after winning the World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory after winning the World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory after winning the World Surf League's championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Conner Coffin of the U.S. and Miguel Pupo of Brazil. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Conner Coffin of the U.S. and Miguel Pupo of Brazil. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Conner Coffin of the U.S. and Miguel Pupo of Brazil. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Conner Coffin of U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Conner Coffin of U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Conner Coffin of U.S. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
John John Florence of Hawaii. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
