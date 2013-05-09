Edition:
Hazy days in China

<p>A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Cars drive through Guomao bridge on a heavy hazy day during winter in Beijing's central business district, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Cars drive through Guomao bridge on a heavy hazy day during winter in Beijing's central business district, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Car travel on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Car travel on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A labourer works atop a building in Hefei in a haze day, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A labourer works atop a building in Hefei in a haze day, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A woman wearing a mask walks along a street on a hazy day in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong</p>

A woman wearing a mask walks along a street on a hazy day in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

<p>The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A man holds cans of fresh air which were given away by Chinese multimillionaire Chen Guangbiao near a street on a hazy day in central Beijing, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang</p>

A man holds cans of fresh air which were given away by Chinese multimillionaire Chen Guangbiao near a street on a hazy day in central Beijing, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang

<p>A thick haze can be seen as tourists and locals walk along the Olympic Green area in Beijing, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A thick haze can be seen as tourists and locals walk along the Olympic Green area in Beijing, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Children are put on drips as many of them are diagnosed with respiratory diseases at a provincial children's hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Children are put on drips as many of them are diagnosed with respiratory diseases at a provincial children's hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A view of the city skyline from the Beijing Yintai Centre building amid heavy haze and smog in the morning, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A view of the city skyline from the Beijing Yintai Centre building amid heavy haze and smog in the morning, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Buildings are seen on a hazy day in downtown Chongqing, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Barria</p>

Buildings are seen on a hazy day in downtown Chongqing, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Barria

<p>Pedestrians walk along a square as a security guard stands nearby on a hazy day in Beijing, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Pedestrians walk along a square as a security guard stands nearby on a hazy day in Beijing, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Buildings are seen at night amid a heavy haze in central Shanghai, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Buildings are seen at night amid a heavy haze in central Shanghai, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Thick pollution can be seen as a man rides his bicycle across the main road running through Beijing's Tiananmen Square, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Thick pollution can be seen as a man rides his bicycle across the main road running through Beijing's Tiananmen Square, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Buildings in Beijing are pictured on a day with heavy haze and smog, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Buildings in Beijing are pictured on a day with heavy haze and smog, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Buildings in Beijing are pictured on a day with heavy haze and smog, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Buildings in Beijing are pictured on a day with heavy haze and smog, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Window cleaners hang from the side of a building on an extremely hazy day in Beijing, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Window cleaners hang from the side of a building on an extremely hazy day in Beijing, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

