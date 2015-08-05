Hazy days in China
A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Travellers react as the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province is reopened, after in was closed due to low visibility on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013.REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man does pull-ups as part of his morning exercise on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A staff member of the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Monitoring Center works at its monitoring room of the air quality forecast and warning center in Beijing, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Woman wear face masks on the Bund in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Next Slideshows
Volcano animal sacrifice
Worshipers throw offerings such as livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods.
Monks in the mountains
China's Larung Gar Buddhist Academy is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world.
The Vikings of Spain
People re-enact Viking raids of the past in Catoira, Spain.
Reindeer Day
Local herders and their families mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually in far northern Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.