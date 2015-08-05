Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 5, 2015 | 6:35pm IST

Hazy days in China

A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 19
Travellers react as the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province is reopened, after in was closed due to low visibility on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Travellers react as the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province is reopened, after in was closed due to low visibility on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Travellers react as the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province is reopened, after in was closed due to low visibility on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 19
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2013
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 19
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2012
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 19
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013.REUTERS/Jason Lee

The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013.REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2013
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013.REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 19
Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2013
Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 19
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2012
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 19
A man does pull-ups as part of his morning exercise on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man does pull-ups as part of his morning exercise on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
A man does pull-ups as part of his morning exercise on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 19
Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 19
A staff member of the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Monitoring Center works at its monitoring room of the air quality forecast and warning center in Beijing, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A staff member of the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Monitoring Center works at its monitoring room of the air quality forecast and warning center in Beijing, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A staff member of the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Monitoring Center works at its monitoring room of the air quality forecast and warning center in Beijing, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 19
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2013
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 19
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2013
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 19
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2013
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 19
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
14 / 19
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 19
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 19
Woman wear face masks on the Bund in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Woman wear face masks on the Bund in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Woman wear face masks on the Bund in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
17 / 19
Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 19
A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2013
A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Volcano animal sacrifice

Volcano animal sacrifice

Next Slideshows

Volcano animal sacrifice

Volcano animal sacrifice

Worshipers throw offerings such as livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods.

04 Aug 2015
Monks in the mountains

Monks in the mountains

China's Larung Gar Buddhist Academy is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world.

04 Aug 2015
The Vikings of Spain

The Vikings of Spain

People re-enact Viking raids of the past in Catoira, Spain.

04 Aug 2015
Reindeer Day

Reindeer Day

Local herders and their families mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually in far northern Russia.

04 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast