Healthcare in Appalachia
People needing dental and vision care arrive at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. RAM clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad. The Wise...more
A patient displays his place numbers for treatment after entering the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Cody Stidham (L), Felicia Phyllishalundy (C) and Jeremy Meade wait outside before joining the line to receive numbered wristbands at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People wait to receive a wristband number for medical treatment at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A "No Weapons Allowed" sign is posted at entrance to the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People wait to receive a wristband number for medical treatment at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Founder Stan Brock (C) calls patients wristband numbers at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A patient has an eye exam at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A chihuahua named Bella leans on her owner the night before the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic opens in Wise, Virginia July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Patients have their vital stats recorded before receiving treatment at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Dentists work on patients at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Roberts, from Sutherland, Virginia, intending to have 10 teeth extracted, waits for his wristband number to be called at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A dentist drops extracted teeth in a gallon jug of distilled water at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A dentist extracts teeth at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A dentist displays extracted teeth at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A patient has an eye exam at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Girls help to distribute free clothes at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An array of root canal files are lined up in the dentistry tent at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A patient has her blood pressure taken before receiving treatment at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Patients wait for their wristband number to be called for dental care at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Paul and Tina Williams from St. Paul, Virginia, attend the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Wise County Fairgrounds serve as the location for the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A board lists the variety of medical talks offered at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A patient with wristbands indicating her treatment waits to be called at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A placard advertises the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
