Healthcare in India
A plate of food is pictured on the bed of a woman who underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, as she rests inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, lies on a stretcher as she is taken to a hospital in Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Doctors tend to a woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
People travel past the Medical Council of India building in New Delhi, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A general view shows Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences in Hapur, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A general view shows Muzaffarnagar Medial College and Hospital in Muzaffarnagar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A lab technician works at the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Pregnant women holding their prescription papers wait to be examined at a government-run hospital in Agartala March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Indian gynaecologists conduct ultrasound examinations on pregnant women at a government-run hospital in Agartala March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Relatives of patients rest in the premises of a government-run hospital in Kolkata February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Doctors look at the ultrasound scan of a patient at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Blood samples are seen inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
An empty physiotherapy room is pictured inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Hospital staff members work inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
People sit on beds while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A man sits on a bed while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal in this November 11, 2014 file photo....more
Activists from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) carry a giant red ribbon lit with oil lamps before releasing it in the waters of the river Ganges during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata December 1, 2014....more
Children display ribbon cut-outs tied to balloons during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) pose with HIV/AIDS awareness messages on their faces during a face painting competition ahead of the World AIDS Day in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 29, 2014. World AIDS Day is observed on...more
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
