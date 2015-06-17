Edition:
Healthcare in India

A plate of food is pictured on the bed of a woman who underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, as she rests inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, lies on a stretcher as she is taken to a hospital in Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Doctors tend to a woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People travel past the Medical Council of India building in New Delhi, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A general view shows Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences in Hapur, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A general view shows Muzaffarnagar Medial College and Hospital in Muzaffarnagar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A lab technician works at the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Pregnant women holding their prescription papers wait to be examined at a government-run hospital in Agartala March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Indian gynaecologists conduct ultrasound examinations on pregnant women at a government-run hospital in Agartala March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Relatives of patients rest in the premises of a government-run hospital in Kolkata February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Doctors look at the ultrasound scan of a patient at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Blood samples are seen inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

An empty physiotherapy room is pictured inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Hospital staff members work inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

People sit on beds while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A man sits on a bed while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal in this November 11, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Activists from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) carry a giant red ribbon lit with oil lamps before releasing it in the waters of the river Ganges during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Children display ribbon cut-outs tied to balloons during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) pose with HIV/AIDS awareness messages on their faces during a face painting competition ahead of the World AIDS Day in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 29, 2014. World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

