Heartbreak for American relay team
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of USA react as they realize they have been disqualified after what they thought was a bronze medal performance in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/David Gray
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay react after being disqualified along with Trinidad and Tobago. TV pictures showed U.S. runner Trayvon Bromell stepping into Usain Bolt's lane in the run to the line. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Gatlin passes the baton to Tyson Gay. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold, ahead of Aska Cambridge of Japan (silver) and Trayvon Bromell of USA. Bromell's dip for the line was so aggressive that he stumbled over and the United States thought they were settling for...more
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls. REUTERS/David Gray
Trayvon Bromell of USA reacts as Aska Cambridge of Japan runs past. REUTERS/David Gray
Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of the U.S. pose with their national flags. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. throws a flag to the crowd. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay celebrate after what they thought was a bronze medal win. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Trayvon Bromell of USA sits in a wheelchair after the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tyson Gay reacts after Team USA was disqualified. REUTERS/David Gray
Tyson Gay, Mike Rodgers and Justin Gatlin of USA are seen after the race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
