Sat Aug 20, 2016

Heartbreak for American relay team

Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of USA react as they realize they have been disqualified after what they thought was a bronze medal performance in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/David Gray

Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of USA react as they realize they have been disqualified after what they thought was a bronze medal performance in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of USA react as they realize they have been disqualified after what they thought was a bronze medal performance in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/David Gray
1 / 12
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay react after being disqualified along with Trinidad and Tobago. TV pictures showed U.S. runner Trayvon Bromell stepping into Usain Bolt's lane in the run to the line. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay react after being disqualified along with Trinidad and Tobago. TV pictures showed U.S. runner Trayvon Bromell stepping into Usain Bolt's lane in the run to the line. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay react after being disqualified along with Trinidad and Tobago. TV pictures showed U.S. runner Trayvon Bromell stepping into Usain Bolt's lane in the run to the line. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2 / 12
Justin Gatlin passes the baton to Tyson Gay. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Justin Gatlin passes the baton to Tyson Gay. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Justin Gatlin passes the baton to Tyson Gay. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
3 / 12
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold, ahead of Aska Cambridge of Japan (silver) and Trayvon Bromell of USA. Bromell's dip for the line was so aggressive that he stumbled over and the United States thought they were settling for bronze in 37.62. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold, ahead of Aska Cambridge of Japan (silver) and Trayvon Bromell of USA. Bromell's dip for the line was so aggressive that he stumbled over and the United States thought they were settling for bronze in 37.62. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold, ahead of Aska Cambridge of Japan (silver) and Trayvon Bromell of USA. Bromell's dip for the line was so aggressive that he stumbled over and the United States thought they were settling for bronze in 37.62. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4 / 12
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls. REUTERS/David Gray

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs as Trayvon Bromell of USA falls. REUTERS/David Gray
5 / 12
Trayvon Bromell of USA reacts as Aska Cambridge of Japan runs past. REUTERS/David Gray

Trayvon Bromell of USA reacts as Aska Cambridge of Japan runs past. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Trayvon Bromell of USA reacts as Aska Cambridge of Japan runs past. REUTERS/David Gray
6 / 12
Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of the U.S. pose with their national flags. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of the U.S. pose with their national flags. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay of the U.S. pose with their national flags. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
7 / 12
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. throws a flag to the crowd. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Justin Gatlin of the U.S. throws a flag to the crowd. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. throws a flag to the crowd. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
8 / 12
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay celebrate after what they thought was a bronze medal win. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay celebrate after what they thought was a bronze medal win. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay celebrate after what they thought was a bronze medal win. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
9 / 12
Trayvon Bromell of USA sits in a wheelchair after the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Trayvon Bromell of USA sits in a wheelchair after the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Trayvon Bromell of USA sits in a wheelchair after the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10 / 12
Tyson Gay reacts after Team USA was disqualified. REUTERS/David Gray

Tyson Gay reacts after Team USA was disqualified. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Tyson Gay reacts after Team USA was disqualified. REUTERS/David Gray
11 / 12
Tyson Gay, Mike Rodgers and Justin Gatlin of USA are seen after the race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tyson Gay, Mike Rodgers and Justin Gatlin of USA are seen after the race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Tyson Gay, Mike Rodgers and Justin Gatlin of USA are seen after the race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
12 / 12
