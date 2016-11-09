Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 9, 2016 | 12:50pm IST

Heartbreak for Hillary

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 23
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch election returns at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch election returns at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch election returns at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch state by state returns at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch state by state returns at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch state by state returns at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 23
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favour of her opponent, Donald Trump, during a watch party at the University of Sydney in Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favour of her opponent, Donald Trump, during a watch party at the University of Sydney in Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favour of her opponent, Donald Trump, during a watch party at the University of Sydney in Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 23
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
17 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 23
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 23
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 23
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 23
A woman reacts to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman reacts to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman reacts to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Inside Trump's election night rallies

Inside Trump's election night rallies

Next Slideshows

Inside Trump's election night rallies

Inside Trump's election night rallies

Supporters of Donald Trump gather to cheer on their candidate.

09 Nov 2016
Hillary's election night rally

Hillary's election night rally

Supporters of Hillary Clinton gather at her election night rally in New York.

09 Nov 2016
Watching the election results

Watching the election results

Americans watch the returns of the presidential election.

09 Nov 2016
Election Day

Election Day

After a long and hard-fought campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.

09 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast