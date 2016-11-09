Heartbreak for Hillary
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch election returns at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch state by state returns at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favour of her opponent, Donald Trump, during a watch party at the University of Sydney in Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman reacts to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Inside Trump's election night rallies
Supporters of Donald Trump gather to cheer on their candidate.
Hillary's election night rally
Supporters of Hillary Clinton gather at her election night rally in New York.
Watching the election results
Americans watch the returns of the presidential election.
Election Day
After a long and hard-fought campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.