Heat in the Northeast

<p>Janine Eggenberger, 25, of Switzerland does a handstand split in the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Ten Zin, 22, of Tibet plays Hacky Sack at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>A man takes a nap at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>A child plays with a dog while they enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>People have lunch at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>A woman talks on her phone while sitting in the sun in New York's Times Square, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Children enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>People sunbathe at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>A man wades through a fountain as he cleans the bottom of it in front of an office building on Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New York were expected to soar into the 90s this week as the first major heat wave of the season approached the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Kids enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>A woman enjoys the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Onlookers take photographs of media mogul Oprah Winfrey before Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

