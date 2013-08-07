Edition:
Heat wave in China

<p>A giant panda lies on blocks of ice to cool off from the summer heat at its zoo enclosure in Wuhan, Hubei province August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A woman cools off from the hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A man splashes water on a pig next to a van which overturned while carrying 12 pigs on a highway in Fuzhou, Fujian province August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>People take a nap on a couch at an IKEA store to escape the summer heat in Beijing, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A child cools off from hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Children, herding cattle, walk through a dried pond in the summer heat as they search for drinking water, in Shaoyang county, Hunan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Chinese tourists walk past a huge thermometer near the Flaming Mountain (back) in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A man sitting on a beach chair in his swimming trunks takes his meal at a small table partially dipped into the Hanjiang river to escape the summer heat, as other swimmers look on under a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province July 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A 19-year-old man with cerebral palsy lies on his bed in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A woman participates in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Students take pictures of themselves as they sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

