Heat wave in the USA
A couple laughs as they watch the sun set behind the skyline of New York, July 16, 2013. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate...more
A couple laughs as they watch the sun set behind the skyline of New York, July 16, 2013. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate New York and Long Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Skateboarder Rodolfo Soto performs a trick in a park near the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Skateboarder Rodolfo Soto performs a trick in a park near the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds an umbrella against the hot sun as she walks in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington July 16 , 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman holds an umbrella against the hot sun as she walks in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington July 16 , 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt....more
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 Celsius). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy cools off in the water from a playground sprinkler in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A young boy cools off in the water from a playground sprinkler in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man sweats as he stretches after a workout during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man sweats as he stretches after a workout during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A mother and her daughter enjoy the breeze as they build a sand castle on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A mother and her daughter enjoy the breeze as they build a sand castle on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Erwyn Diaz (R) and Taron Pollard work out during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Erwyn Diaz (R) and Taron Pollard work out during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy kicks water as he stands on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy kicks water as he stands on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oswaldo Lopez, 41, of Mexico (L) is doused with water as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oswaldo Lopez, 41, of Mexico (L) is doused with water as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks out into the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks out into the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Ramadan in India
People pray as the holy month of Ramadan begins in India.
Protesting the Zimmerman verdict
Thousands turn out at rallies to condemn the verdict.
All quiet at the Telegraph office
India closed the over 160 years old telegram service which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system.
North Korean weapons ship
Aboard the North Korean cargo ship seized by Panama.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.