Pictures | Mon Mar 30, 2015 | 11:00pm IST

Heavy rains in Kashmir

A woman is carried to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A man throws his belongings towards another to be moved to a safer place at a flooded neighbourhood after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
People watch as water flows from a broken embankment of a stream after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Men remove water from a water-logged shop after incessant rains in Srinagar March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Police stand amidst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A landslide in Kashmir killed six people and left 10 missing, police said on Monday, as unseasonal rains swept India, damaging crops and raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Villagers and rescue workers carry the body of a victim amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015.REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Villagers carry the body of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Police and rescue workers search for bodies amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. EUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Unidentified relatives of victims react at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Villagers watch the rescue operation at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Villagers and rescue workers use blankets to cover the bodies of victims amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Unidentified women comfort a relative (C) of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
The body of a child lies on a stretcher after it was pulled out from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Villagers and rescue workers carry the body of a victim amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A man carries the body of a child after it was pulled out from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
