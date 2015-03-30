Heavy rains in Kashmir
A woman is carried to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man throws his belongings towards another to be moved to a safer place at a flooded neighbourhood after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People watch as water flows from a broken embankment of a stream after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men remove water from a water-logged shop after incessant rains in Srinagar March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Police stand amidst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A landslide in Kashmir killed six people and left 10 missing, police said on Monday, as unseasonal rains swept India, damaging...more
Villagers and rescue workers carry the body of a victim amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015.REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers carry the body of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Police and rescue workers search for bodies amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. EUTERS/Danish Ismail
Unidentified relatives of victims react at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers watch the rescue operation at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers and rescue workers use blankets to cover the bodies of victims amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Unidentified women comfort a relative (C) of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The body of a child lies on a stretcher after it was pulled out from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers and rescue workers carry the body of a victim amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man carries the body of a child after it was pulled out from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
