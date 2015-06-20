Edition:
Heavy rains in Mumbai

People cross a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk over waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk through flooded roads as vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People are helped by police personnel as they cross a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man carries a boy as they cross a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk through flooded roads as vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk over waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man, holding an umbrella, crosses a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A car is seen submerged in floodwaters along a road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks with a child through a flooded road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A driver tries to retrieve parts from his taxi which was damaged by a fallen tree due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People wait to cross a flooded street due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk through a flooded road as a water tanker is seen stuck due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A motorcyclist is helped by others as he rides through a flooded road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Civic workers stand next to a sign at a flooded road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A taxi is seen submerged in floodwaters along a road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk through flooded roads due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters wait at a railway platform as suburban trains are parked after their services were suspended during heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man sits on a railway platform as suburban trains are parked after their services were suspended during heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Suburban trains are parked at a station after their services were suspended during heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

