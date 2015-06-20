Heavy rains in Mumbai
People cross a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk over waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk through flooded roads as vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People are helped by police personnel as they cross a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man carries a boy as they cross a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk through flooded roads as vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk over waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man, holding an umbrella, crosses a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A car is seen submerged in floodwaters along a road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks with a child through a flooded road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A driver tries to retrieve parts from his taxi which was damaged by a fallen tree due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People wait to cross a flooded street due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk through a flooded road as a water tanker is seen stuck due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A motorcyclist is helped by others as he rides through a flooded road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Civic workers stand next to a sign at a flooded road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A taxi is seen submerged in floodwaters along a road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk through flooded roads due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Commuters wait at a railway platform as suburban trains are parked after their services were suspended during heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sits on a railway platform as suburban trains are parked after their services were suspended during heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Suburban trains are parked at a station after their services were suspended during heavy rains in Mumbai, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
