Heavy winds slam into Los Angeles

A man looks at a fallen eucalyptus tree after a heavy wind storm in the morning at Highland Park in Los Angeles, California December 1, 2011. Offshore winds gusting as high as near 100 miles per hour left much of the Los Angeles area strewn with toppled trees and downed power lines on Thursday, slowing rush-hour traffic and knocking out electricity to over 300,000 customers. REUTERS/Gene Blevins