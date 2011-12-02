Edition:
Heavy winds slam into Los Angeles

<p>A man looks at a fallen eucalyptus tree after a heavy wind storm in the morning at Highland Park in Los Angeles, California December 1, 2011. Offshore winds gusting as high as near 100 miles per hour left much of the Los Angeles area strewn with toppled trees and downed power lines on Thursday, slowing rush-hour traffic and knocking out electricity to over 300,000 customers. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A man looks at a fallen eucalyptus tree after a heavy wind storm in the morning at Highland Park in Los Angeles, California December 1, 2011. Offshore winds gusting as high as near 100 miles per hour left much of the Los Angeles area strewn with toppled trees and downed power lines on Thursday, slowing rush-hour traffic and knocking out electricity to over 300,000 customers. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A man walks past a gasoline station that was damaged during a high wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A car is pictured under a tree branch that had broken off following a wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A resident walks by trees that had been broken off following a wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish a multiple alarm fire at an apartment complex in Pasadena, California in the early morning December 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Cetrino </p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish a multiple alarm fire at an apartment complex in Pasadena, California in the early morning December 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Cetrino </p>

<p>Workers cut apart a tree that damaged a gasoline station during a high wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A traffic light is seen on the ground following a wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Resident Gregory Barsoumian stands on an uprooted tree following a wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A portion of a broken tree is pictured following a wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A skateboarder passes a Christmas tree lot damaged during a high wind storm in Pasadena, California is shown December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>People walk by an uprooted tree following a wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>People pose by an uprooted tree following a wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Joggers run past trees that had broken off following a wind storm in Pasadena, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

