Heel appeal
Models stand before judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Models stand before judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
An aspiring model adjusts her shoe while walking on the ramp during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
An aspiring model adjusts her shoe while walking on the ramp during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Models present creations during the lingerie Spring/Summer collection 2009 show by Triumph International in Mumbai January 27, 2009 REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Models present creations during the lingerie Spring/Summer collection 2009 show by Triumph International in Mumbai January 27, 2009 REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A model poses on a motorcycle at an exhibition stall on the opening day of the Autocar Performance Show in Mumbai November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A model poses on a motorcycle at an exhibition stall on the opening day of the Autocar Performance Show in Mumbai November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A model presents a creation from Indian designer Ritu Kumar's Autumn/Winter 2008 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A model presents a creation from Indian designer Ritu Kumar's Autumn/Winter 2008 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Models await their turn to be judged during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Models await their turn to be judged during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
The heels worn by German model Hana Nitsche are seen as she poses at the premiere of the new film "Pain & Gain" directed by Michael Bay in Hollywood April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The heels worn by German model Hana Nitsche are seen as she poses at the premiere of the new film "Pain & Gain" directed by Michael Bay in Hollywood April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Racegoers put on their socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Racegoers put on their socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files
Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files
Britain's Prince William (C) supports his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she pulls her heel from a grate during a visit on St Patrick's Day to Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty/Files
Britain's Prince William (C) supports his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she pulls her heel from a grate during a visit on St Patrick's Day to Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty/Files
Men wearing pairs of women's high heels participate in the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files
Men wearing pairs of women's high heels participate in the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files
A man poses while wearing a pair of women's high heels during the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files
A man poses while wearing a pair of women's high heels during the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files
Women walk past campaign posters of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party, in downtown Naples February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files
Women walk past campaign posters of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party, in downtown Naples February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files
Female Tour De Takong (Stiletto Race) participants run along the 500 m stretch of Shoe Avenue in Marikina City, east of Manila, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files
Female Tour De Takong (Stiletto Race) participants run along the 500 m stretch of Shoe Avenue in Marikina City, east of Manila, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files
Male Tour De Takong (Stiletto Race) participants run along the 500 m stretch of Shoe Avenue in Marikina City, east of Manila, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files
Male Tour De Takong (Stiletto Race) participants run along the 500 m stretch of Shoe Avenue in Marikina City, east of Manila, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files
A woman takes off her high-heels after an interview at the job fair for China Eastern Airlines flight attendants in Shanghai October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
A woman takes off her high-heels after an interview at the job fair for China Eastern Airlines flight attendants in Shanghai October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
Nicole Wilkins of the U.S. takes part in the 2012 Sheru classic bodybuilding competition in New Delhi October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Nicole Wilkins of the U.S. takes part in the 2012 Sheru classic bodybuilding competition in New Delhi October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A model presents a creation from Dutch designer Jan Taminiau's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A model presents a creation from Dutch designer Jan Taminiau's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Young women wearing high-heeled shoes hold onto a railing while walking downhill during Notte Bianca (White Night) celebrations in Valletta late September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files
Young women wearing high-heeled shoes hold onto a railing while walking downhill during Notte Bianca (White Night) celebrations in Valletta late September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files
A reveller wearing high-heel shoes waits in front of a roller coaster at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files
A reveller wearing high-heel shoes waits in front of a roller coaster at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files
A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files
A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files
A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files
A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files
A convention goer wears Stars and Stripes heels during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files
A convention goer wears Stars and Stripes heels during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files
Pit girls stand in a line during the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
Pit girls stand in a line during the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
A woman stumbles during a race in high heels in central Moscow July 7, 2012. Participants raced in high heels over a 50 metre (55 yard)- long course for a chance to win 100,000 roubles to spend at an online clothes shop, according to the organisers....more
A woman stumbles during a race in high heels in central Moscow July 7, 2012. Participants raced in high heels over a 50 metre (55 yard)- long course for a chance to win 100,000 roubles to spend at an online clothes shop, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files
A girl stands next to a contestant before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files
A girl stands next to a contestant before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files
The shoes of cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood are seen during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files
The shoes of cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood are seen during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files
Contestant Liu Duoduo competes during the 2nd China Pole Dance semi-final in Tianjin municipality, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files
Contestant Liu Duoduo competes during the 2nd China Pole Dance semi-final in Tianjin municipality, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files
Grid girls stand in the paddock area during the qualifying session of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files
Grid girls stand in the paddock area during the qualifying session of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files
A man wearing a pair of women's high heels attend the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes to raise awareness against sexual violence in Plaza De Cesar Chavez in San Jose, California April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files
A man wearing a pair of women's high heels attend the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes to raise awareness against sexual violence in Plaza De Cesar Chavez in San Jose, California April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files
A dancer wears pearl decorated shoes as she takes a break while ballroom dancers compete during the Arthur Murray International 2012 World Dance-O-Rama in New York City, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files
A dancer wears pearl decorated shoes as she takes a break while ballroom dancers compete during the Arthur Murray International 2012 World Dance-O-Rama in New York City, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files
A model (L) demonstrates the usage of a hair removal tool from one of the show's sponsors while presenting creations for the latest Diamony lingerie collection during the "Ski and Fashion Festival 2012" at Le Refuge Terrace-Intercontinental Mzaar,...more
A model (L) demonstrates the usage of a hair removal tool from one of the show's sponsors while presenting creations for the latest Diamony lingerie collection during the "Ski and Fashion Festival 2012" at Le Refuge Terrace-Intercontinental Mzaar, Mount Lebanon March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif karim/Files
A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A model fixes her shoe as she presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur/Files
A model fixes her shoe as she presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur/Files
Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
Assorted high heeled shoes are on display at the 15th "Venus" erotic fair in Berlin September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files
Assorted high heeled shoes are on display at the 15th "Venus" erotic fair in Berlin September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files
A model presenting a creation from designer Kina Fernandez's Spring/Summer 2012 collection walks backstage during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files
A model presenting a creation from designer Kina Fernandez's Spring/Summer 2012 collection walks backstage during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files
Young Bavarian farmer woman Julia poses during a photo shoot for a calendar of German and Austrian farmer´s wives in Kadeltshofen near Munich June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files
Young Bavarian farmer woman Julia poses during a photo shoot for a calendar of German and Austrian farmer´s wives in Kadeltshofen near Munich June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files
A model carries her shoes after losing one on the runway while presenting a creation from the Tibi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files
A model carries her shoes after losing one on the runway while presenting a creation from the Tibi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files
A model wearing a Vanity Fair bridal lingerie creation is seen backstage during a fashion show at the Sevilla de Boda in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files
A model wearing a Vanity Fair bridal lingerie creation is seen backstage during a fashion show at the Sevilla de Boda in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files
Models walk past a sign for the women's toilet during the 14th "Venus" erotic fair in Berlin October 21, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files
Models walk past a sign for the women's toilet during the 14th "Venus" erotic fair in Berlin October 21, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files
Khagendra Thapa, who is expected to be the world's shortest man next month when he turns 18, stands with Miss Nepal beauty pageant winners during a news conference in Kathmandu September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar/Files
Khagendra Thapa, who is expected to be the world's shortest man next month when he turns 18, stands with Miss Nepal beauty pageant winners during a news conference in Kathmandu September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar/Files
Next Slideshows
Surrealism of Sandy
The altered landscape in the aftermath of Sandy.
England's Goth festival
Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.
Second Chance for jailed women
The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...
Staying fit in India
A look at how Indians are working out or hitting the yoga mat to win the battle of the bulge.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.