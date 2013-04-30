Edition:
Heel appeal

<p>Models stand before judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Models stand before judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Models stand before judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>An aspiring model adjusts her shoe while walking on the ramp during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

An aspiring model adjusts her shoe while walking on the ramp during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Models present creations during the lingerie Spring/Summer collection 2009 show by Triumph International in Mumbai January 27, 2009 REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Models present creations during the lingerie Spring/Summer collection 2009 show by Triumph International in Mumbai January 27, 2009 REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>A model poses on a motorcycle at an exhibition stall on the opening day of the Autocar Performance Show in Mumbai November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A model poses on a motorcycle at an exhibition stall on the opening day of the Autocar Performance Show in Mumbai November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>A model presents a creation from Indian designer Ritu Kumar's Autumn/Winter 2008 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

A model presents a creation from Indian designer Ritu Kumar's Autumn/Winter 2008 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

<p>Models await their turn to be judged during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Models await their turn to be judged during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>The heels worn by German model Hana Nitsche are seen as she poses at the premiere of the new film "Pain &amp; Gain" directed by Michael Bay in Hollywood April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

The heels worn by German model Hana Nitsche are seen as she poses at the premiere of the new film "Pain & Gain" directed by Michael Bay in Hollywood April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

<p>Racegoers put on their socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racegoers put on their socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files</p>

Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

<p>Britain's Prince William (C) supports his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she pulls her heel from a grate during a visit on St Patrick's Day to Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty/Files</p>

Britain's Prince William (C) supports his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she pulls her heel from a grate during a visit on St Patrick's Day to Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty/Files

<p>Men wearing pairs of women's high heels participate in the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files</p>

Men wearing pairs of women's high heels participate in the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files

<p>A man poses while wearing a pair of women's high heels during the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files</p>

A man poses while wearing a pair of women's high heels during the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files

<p>Women walk past campaign posters of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party, in downtown Naples February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files</p>

Women walk past campaign posters of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party, in downtown Naples February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files

<p>Female Tour De Takong (Stiletto Race) participants run along the 500 m stretch of Shoe Avenue in Marikina City, east of Manila, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files</p>

Female Tour De Takong (Stiletto Race) participants run along the 500 m stretch of Shoe Avenue in Marikina City, east of Manila, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files

<p>Male Tour De Takong (Stiletto Race) participants run along the 500 m stretch of Shoe Avenue in Marikina City, east of Manila, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files</p>

Male Tour De Takong (Stiletto Race) participants run along the 500 m stretch of Shoe Avenue in Marikina City, east of Manila, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files

<p>A woman takes off her high-heels after an interview at the job fair for China Eastern Airlines flight attendants in Shanghai October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files</p>

A woman takes off her high-heels after an interview at the job fair for China Eastern Airlines flight attendants in Shanghai October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

<p>Nicole Wilkins of the U.S. takes part in the 2012 Sheru classic bodybuilding competition in New Delhi October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Nicole Wilkins of the U.S. takes part in the 2012 Sheru classic bodybuilding competition in New Delhi October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

<p>A model presents a creation from Dutch designer Jan Taminiau's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

A model presents a creation from Dutch designer Jan Taminiau's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

<p>Young women wearing high-heeled shoes hold onto a railing while walking downhill during Notte Bianca (White Night) celebrations in Valletta late September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files</p>

Young women wearing high-heeled shoes hold onto a railing while walking downhill during Notte Bianca (White Night) celebrations in Valletta late September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files

<p>A reveller wearing high-heel shoes waits in front of a roller coaster at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files</p>

A reveller wearing high-heel shoes waits in front of a roller coaster at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

<p>A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files</p>

A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

<p>A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files</p>

A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

<p>A convention goer wears Stars and Stripes heels during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files</p>

A convention goer wears Stars and Stripes heels during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

<p>Pit girls stand in a line during the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files</p>

Pit girls stand in a line during the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

<p>A woman stumbles during a race in high heels in central Moscow July 7, 2012. Participants raced in high heels over a 50 metre (55 yard)- long course for a chance to win 100,000 roubles to spend at an online clothes shop, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files</p>

A woman stumbles during a race in high heels in central Moscow July 7, 2012. Participants raced in high heels over a 50 metre (55 yard)- long course for a chance to win 100,000 roubles to spend at an online clothes shop, according to the organisers....more

<p>A girl stands next to a contestant before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files</p>

A girl stands next to a contestant before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files

<p>The shoes of cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood are seen during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

The shoes of cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood are seen during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

<p>Contestant Liu Duoduo competes during the 2nd China Pole Dance semi-final in Tianjin municipality, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files</p>

Contestant Liu Duoduo competes during the 2nd China Pole Dance semi-final in Tianjin municipality, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

<p>Grid girls stand in the paddock area during the qualifying session of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files</p>

Grid girls stand in the paddock area during the qualifying session of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

<p>A man wearing a pair of women's high heels attend the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes to raise awareness against sexual violence in Plaza De Cesar Chavez in San Jose, California April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files</p>

A man wearing a pair of women's high heels attend the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes to raise awareness against sexual violence in Plaza De Cesar Chavez in San Jose, California April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

<p>A dancer wears pearl decorated shoes as she takes a break while ballroom dancers compete during the Arthur Murray International 2012 World Dance-O-Rama in New York City, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files</p>

A dancer wears pearl decorated shoes as she takes a break while ballroom dancers compete during the Arthur Murray International 2012 World Dance-O-Rama in New York City, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

<p>A model (L) demonstrates the usage of a hair removal tool from one of the show's sponsors while presenting creations for the latest Diamony lingerie collection during the "Ski and Fashion Festival 2012" at Le Refuge Terrace-Intercontinental Mzaar, Mount Lebanon March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif karim/Files</p>

A model (L) demonstrates the usage of a hair removal tool from one of the show's sponsors while presenting creations for the latest Diamony lingerie collection during the "Ski and Fashion Festival 2012" at Le Refuge Terrace-Intercontinental Mzaar,...more

<p>A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

<p>A model fixes her shoe as she presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur/Files</p>

A model fixes her shoe as she presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur/Files

<p>Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files</p>

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

<p>Assorted high heeled shoes are on display at the 15th "Venus" erotic fair in Berlin September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files</p>

Assorted high heeled shoes are on display at the 15th "Venus" erotic fair in Berlin September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

<p>A model presenting a creation from designer Kina Fernandez's Spring/Summer 2012 collection walks backstage during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files</p>

A model presenting a creation from designer Kina Fernandez's Spring/Summer 2012 collection walks backstage during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files

<p>Young Bavarian farmer woman Julia poses during a photo shoot for a calendar of German and Austrian farmer&acute;s wives in Kadeltshofen near Munich June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files</p>

Young Bavarian farmer woman Julia poses during a photo shoot for a calendar of German and Austrian farmer´s wives in Kadeltshofen near Munich June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

<p>A model carries her shoes after losing one on the runway while presenting a creation from the Tibi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files</p>

A model carries her shoes after losing one on the runway while presenting a creation from the Tibi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

<p>A model wearing a Vanity Fair bridal lingerie creation is seen backstage during a fashion show at the Sevilla de Boda in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files</p>

A model wearing a Vanity Fair bridal lingerie creation is seen backstage during a fashion show at the Sevilla de Boda in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files

<p>Models walk past a sign for the women's toilet during the 14th "Venus" erotic fair in Berlin October 21, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files</p>

Models walk past a sign for the women's toilet during the 14th "Venus" erotic fair in Berlin October 21, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

<p>Khagendra Thapa, who is expected to be the world's shortest man next month when he turns 18, stands with Miss Nepal beauty pageant winners during a news conference in Kathmandu September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar/Files</p>

Khagendra Thapa, who is expected to be the world's shortest man next month when he turns 18, stands with Miss Nepal beauty pageant winners during a news conference in Kathmandu September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar/Files

