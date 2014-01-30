Helen Mirren and Hasty Pudding
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals' president Tony Oblen (L) and Ethan Hardy, Harvard University students dressed in drag, during a parade through Harvard Square in...more
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals' president Tony Oblen (L) and Ethan Hardy, Harvard University students dressed in drag, during a parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gestures during her parade through Harvard Square with Hasty Pudding Theatricals' cast Vice President and Harvard University student Ethan Hardy, dressed in drag, in Cambridge,...more
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gestures during her parade through Harvard Square with Hasty Pudding Theatricals' cast Vice President and Harvard University student Ethan Hardy, dressed in drag, in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren rides with Hasty Pudding Theatricals' President Tony Oblen (L) and cast Vice President Ethan Hardy, Harvard University students dressed in drag, during a parade through Harvard...more
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren rides with Hasty Pudding Theatricals' President Tony Oblen (L) and cast Vice President Ethan Hardy, Harvard University students dressed in drag, during a parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals' President Tony Oblen (L) and Ethan Hardy, Harvard University students dressed in drag, during a parade through Harvard Square in...more
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals' President Tony Oblen (L) and Ethan Hardy, Harvard University students dressed in drag, during a parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren fires a toy gun as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. Onstage with Mirren is Hasty Pudding Thearicals Sam Clark, playing the...more
Actress Helen Mirren fires a toy gun as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. Onstage with Mirren is Hasty Pudding Thearicals Sam Clark, playing the role of actor Al Pacino, with whom Mirren acted with in the film "Phil Spector". REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren accepts her Pudding Pot award as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren accepts her Pudding Pot award as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren reacts as she is asked to act out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch playing the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as she is honored as 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard...more
Actress Helen Mirren reacts as she is asked to act out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch playing the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as she is honored as 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren reacts as she is asked to act out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch playing the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as she is honored as 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard...more
Actress Helen Mirren reacts as she is asked to act out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch playing the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as she is honored as 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren acts out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch playing the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as she is honored as 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge,...more
Actress Helen Mirren acts out "twerking" in a game of charades with Hasty Pudding Thearicals Bobby Flitsch playing the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as she is honored as 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Helen Mirren is joined onstage by Hasty Pudding Theatricals cast member Alex Willis playing the role of Queen Elizabeth I, as Mirren is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge,...more
Actress Helen Mirren is joined onstage by Hasty Pudding Theatricals cast member Alex Willis playing the role of Queen Elizabeth I, as Mirren is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2014 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
