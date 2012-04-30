Hello Kitty airlines
Eva Airways aircraft painted with Hello Kitty characters takes off at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Eva Airways aircraft painted with Hello Kitty characters takes off at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Flight attendants, holding Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meals, pose inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Flight attendants, holding Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meals, pose inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A flight attendant arranges a Hello Kitty headrest cover inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A flight attendant arranges a Hello Kitty headrest cover inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger stands next to Eva Airlines' self check-in counters, which are decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger stands next to Eva Airlines' self check-in counters, which are decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes pictures of Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed products displayed in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes pictures of Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed products displayed in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes a self-portrait with an Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed light box in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes a self-portrait with an Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed light box in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the...more
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, collaborated on the second generation Hello Kitty-themed aircraft which was launched on October 2011. There are currently three Hello Kitty-themed Airbus A330-300 aircrafts flying between cities such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Narita, Sapporo, Incheon, Hong Kong and Guam. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Eva Airlines ground crew counts Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Eva Airlines ground crew counts Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight dessert set is displayed inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight dessert set is displayed inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meal is seen inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meal is seen inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, takes off from Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan to Sapporo, Japan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, takes off from Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan to Sapporo, Japan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Next Slideshows
Water woes plague India
Millions in India live in poverty with limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities.
A day with the LAPD
A day with the LAPD where the riots began 20 years ago.
The Aurora Borealis
Stunning views of nature's northern lights.
Enterprise in New York
The Space Shuttle Enterprise is flown from Washington to New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.