Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 29, 2017 | 12:15am IST

Helping amputee animals walk again

Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care, looks up from her feeding bowl during a visit with Campana in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care, looks up from her feeding bowl during a visit with Campana in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care, looks up from her feeding bowl during a visit with Campana in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 13
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 13
Various molds for animal prosthetics made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care sit upon a shelf at their facility in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Various molds for animal prosthetics made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care sit upon a shelf at their facility in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Various molds for animal prosthetics made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care sit upon a shelf at their facility in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 13
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 13
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 13
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) gets assistance as he works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) gets assistance as he works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) gets assistance as he works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 13
The prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care for Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, sits atop a bale of hay in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care for Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, sits atop a bale of hay in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
The prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care for Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, sits atop a bale of hay in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 13
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 13
Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 13
Owner Lennie Green of Industry Maine puts a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana on Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, during a visit to Campana at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Owner Lennie Green of Industry Maine puts a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana on Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, during a visit to Campana at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Owner Lennie Green of Industry Maine puts a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana on Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, during a visit to Campana at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 13
Derrick Campana hold the prosthetic paw he made for Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Derrick Campana hold the prosthetic paw he made for Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Derrick Campana hold the prosthetic paw he made for Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 13
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 13
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Gudi Padwa

Celebrating Gudi Padwa

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Gudi Padwa

Celebrating Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians.

28 Mar 2017
India vs Australia - Dharamsala test

India vs Australia - Dharamsala test

India claimed an eight-wicket win in the fourth and final test against Australia as the hosts secured a 2-1 series victory at Dharamshala.

28 Mar 2017
Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

28 Mar 2017
Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

27 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast