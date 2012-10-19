Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 19, 2012 | 5:40am IST

Helping crack addicts

<p>A municipal agent leads a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including 11 areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary except for suspects that broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A municipal agent leads a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. Municipal...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

A municipal agent leads a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including 11 areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary except for suspects that broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 11
<p>A policeman inspect a man, who municipal agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A policeman inspect a man, who municipal agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. ...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

A policeman inspect a man, who municipal agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 11
<p>Municipal agents talk with a man, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Municipal agents talk with a man, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012....more

Friday, October 19, 2012

Municipal agents talk with a man, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 11
<p>A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. ...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 11
<p>A municipal agent (L) wakes up people, who agents say are suspected crack users, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A municipal agent (L) wakes up people, who agents say are suspected crack users, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. ...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

A municipal agent (L) wakes up people, who agents say are suspected crack users, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 11
<p>A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. ...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 11
<p>A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. ...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 11
<p>People, who municipal agents say are suspected crack users, react during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

People, who municipal agents say are suspected crack users, react during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

People, who municipal agents say are suspected crack users, react during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 11
<p>Municipal agents lead a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Municipal agents lead a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. ...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

Municipal agents lead a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 11
<p>A municipal agent detains a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A municipal agent detains a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. ...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

A municipal agent detains a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 11
<p>A man, suspected to be a crack user by municipal agents, looks out from the window of a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A man, suspected to be a crack user by municipal agents, looks out from the window of a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

A man, suspected to be a crack user by municipal agents, looks out from the window of a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Plight of the Roma

Plight of the Roma

Next Slideshows

Plight of the Roma

Plight of the Roma

The condition of the Roma population in Europe.

19 Oct 2012
Rockettes legwork

Rockettes legwork

The Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

19 Oct 2012
Dealing with austerity

Dealing with austerity

The Euro crisis has claimed thousands of small businesses. The ones that remain open credit their survival to sticking to the basics: like focusing on...

18 Oct 2012
Beaks and feathers

Beaks and feathers

Snapshots of birds from all over India.

18 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast