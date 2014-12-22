Here comes Santa Claus

Michael Grant, 28, "Philly Jesus," greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last eight months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of Philadelphia to...more

Michael Grant, 28, "Philly Jesus," greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last eight months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of Philadelphia to share the Christian gospel by example. He quickly acquired the nickname of "Philly Jesus," which he has gone by ever since.

Close