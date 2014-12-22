Here comes Santa Claus
Vitor Martins poses as he puts on his Santa outfit inside his house, before a performance with children in Sao Caetano do Sul's town square, near Sao Paulo, December 7, 2014. Martins has 94 percent of his body covered in tattoos, with several in...more
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume feeds fish at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo December 9, 2014.
A giant Santa Claus, created and worn by local artist Ed Terrell, 66, walks home with his son and assistant, Rupanuga, 18, in Reading, Pennsylvania, December 7, 2014.
Thousands of runners in Father Christmas suits pose for a group photo after completing an annual Santa fun run from Darling Harbour to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, December 7, 2014.
Skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus are reflected in a skier's goggles before participating in a charity run down a slope at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine December 7, 2014.
An employee of Shiniuzhai Scenic Resort dressed as Santa Claus hangs beside a cable car as he presents gifts to visitors, in Pingjiang, Hunan province, December 20, 2014.
Carlos Bahia, dressed as Santa Claus, waves to people at the Maresias beach, in the state of Sao Paulo December 9, 2014.
A drunken reveler jumps on a taxi with his pants down as he takes part in SantaCon, a massive pub crawl, through Midtown Manhattan, New York December 13, 2014.
A Zombie Santa is pictured at Death Yard Haunted Attraction, a zombie Santa-themed haunted house in Hendersonville, Tennessee December 10, 2014.
A member of the Amigos do Papai Noel (Friends of Santa Claus group), dressed as Santa Claus, walks with children after giving out gifts to them at the community Sao Jose in Careiro da Varzea of Amazonas State, located along the Amazon River banks...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus joins protesters in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New York December 13, 2014.
A man dressed as Santa Claus poses during a base flying event in downtown Berlin December 6, 2014.
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, greet the crew of another boat as they sail a yacht to mark the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 18 degrees Celsius...more
A runner takes part in the 15th annual Santa Speedo Run, a charity run through the streets of the Back Bay, in Boston, Massachusetts December 6, 2014.
A man, dressed as Santa Claus, takes a selfie with a woman inside a train while riding the subway as part of a promotional event by a bank in Sao Paulo December 12, 2014.
A man dresses as Santa Claus moves a goal post during half time of Swansea City's and Tottenham Hotspur's English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, December 14, 2014.
People dressed as Santa Claus ride their gondolas past the Rialto bridge in Venice December 21, 2014.
A man dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, walks with Knopka, a Cameroon dwarf goat, through the "Dinosaurs Park", located in the Taiga area at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, December 16, 2014.
A man dressed as Santa Claus dances while listening to music on headphones borrowed from a cancer patient (L) undergoing chemotherapy in the Cancer Institute in Sao Paulo December 19, 2014.
A Palestinian protester dressed as Santa Claus argues with an Israeli soldier during a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the village of Maasara near the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 19, 2014.
A king penguin looks over at a man dressed as Santa Claus who wears a scuba mask as he poses in their tank at the Marineland animal park in Antibes, December 19, 2014.
Staff members dressed as Santa Claus try to squeeze into a car at a theme park in Changsha, December 18, 2014. Nineteen people managed to get inside the car during the game.
Donald Boyce, dressed up like Santa Claus, waves to surfers as he goes outrigger canoe surfing off Waikiki beach in Honolulu, Hawaii December 13, 2014.
Thousands of runners dressed in Santa outfits compete in the annual Carrera de Papa Noel (Santa Claus Run), in Madrid, December 13, 2014.
Michael Grant, 28, "Philly Jesus," greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last eight months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of Philadelphia to...more
Visitors wave to a woman dressed as a mermaid wearing a Santa Claus cap as she performs from inside a tank at the Sao Paulo Aquarium December 17, 2014.
Issa Kassissieh, an Israeli-Arab Christian, wears a Santa Claus costume as he poses for the media in Jerusalem's Old City, during the annual distribution of Christmas trees by the Jerusalem municipality December 22, 2014.
Bolivian congressman David Cortez, dressed as Santa Claus, hugs a colleague during a session at the national congress building in La Paz December 18, 2014.
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides his Segway as he delivers gifts at the Christmas market in Hamburg, December 19, 2014.
A woman shivers in near-freezing temperatures during an after-party for the "Running of the Santas" at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 13, 2014.
