Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 21, 2014 | 8:40pm IST

Hero cat's first pitch

<p>Hero cat Tara arrives in a pet case to "toss" the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Hero cat Tara arrives in a pet case to "toss" the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Hero cat Tara arrives in a pet case to "toss" the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
1 / 13
<p>Four year-old Jeremy Triantafilo is surrounded by television cameras as he arrives with hero cat Tara to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. The cat saved Jeremy from a dog attack in the family's driveway. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Four year-old Jeremy Triantafilo is surrounded by television cameras as he arrives with hero cat Tara to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in...more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Four year-old Jeremy Triantafilo is surrounded by television cameras as he arrives with hero cat Tara to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. The cat saved Jeremy from a dog attack in the family's driveway. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
2 / 13
<p>Hero cat Tara arrives in a pet case with owner Roger Triantafilo to toss the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California on May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Hero cat Tara arrives in a pet case with owner Roger Triantafilo to toss the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California on May 20, 2014....more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Hero cat Tara arrives in a pet case with owner Roger Triantafilo to toss the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California on May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
3 / 13
<p>Victoria Yanez (C) her son Ryder Garcia (L) and nephew Eddie Perez sign a greeting card for hero cat Tara, which will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch, prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game, as as team mascot dragon named Heater looks on, at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Victoria Yanez (C) her son Ryder Garcia (L) and nephew Eddie Perez sign a greeting card for hero cat Tara, which will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch, prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game, as as...more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Victoria Yanez (C) her son Ryder Garcia (L) and nephew Eddie Perez sign a greeting card for hero cat Tara, which will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch, prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game, as as team mascot dragon named Heater looks on, at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
4 / 13
<p>Jeremy Triantafilo, carried by family friend Jason Anderson, arrives to help hero cat Tara throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Jeremy Triantafilo, carried by family friend Jason Anderson, arrives to help hero cat Tara throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield,...more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Jeremy Triantafilo, carried by family friend Jason Anderson, arrives to help hero cat Tara throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
5 / 13
<p>Hero cat Tara held by owner Roger Triantafilo arrives with her family Jeremy Triantafilo and mom Erica Triantafilo to throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Hero cat Tara held by owner Roger Triantafilo arrives with her family Jeremy Triantafilo and mom Erica Triantafilo to throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam...more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Hero cat Tara held by owner Roger Triantafilo arrives with her family Jeremy Triantafilo and mom Erica Triantafilo to throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
6 / 13
<p>Jeremy Triantafilo throws the first pitch prior to hero cat Tara's ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Jeremy Triantafilo throws the first pitch prior to hero cat Tara's ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. ...more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Jeremy Triantafilo throws the first pitch prior to hero cat Tara's ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
7 / 13
<p>Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014....more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
8 / 13
<p>Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014....more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
9 / 13
<p>Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. ...more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
10 / 13
<p>Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014....more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
11 / 13
<p>Hero cat Tara held by owner Roger Triantafilo leaves after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Hero cat Tara held by owner Roger Triantafilo leaves after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014....more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Hero cat Tara held by owner Roger Triantafilo leaves after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
12 / 13
<p>Hero cat Tara, held by owner Roger Triantafilo, licks its whiskers as it is surrounded by news media after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Hero cat Tara, held by owner Roger Triantafilo, licks its whiskers as it is surrounded by news media after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in...more

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Hero cat Tara, held by owner Roger Triantafilo, licks its whiskers as it is surrounded by news media after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Playing against the odds

Playing against the odds

Next Slideshows

Playing against the odds

Playing against the odds

Alexandre Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but lost his leg following a motorcycle accident. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer...

20 May 2014
Latin women embrace beautiful game

Latin women embrace beautiful game

Long on the soccer sidelines, more and more South American women are taking up the region's most cherished sport.

20 May 2014
The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Flowers and arrangements are on display at the Chelsea Flower Show.

19 May 2014
Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

A look as the North Korean leader inspects hospitals in his country.

19 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures