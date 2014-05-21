Hero cat's first pitch
Hero cat Tara arrives in a pet case to "toss" the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Four year-old Jeremy Triantafilo is surrounded by television cameras as he arrives with hero cat Tara to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. The cat saved Jeremy from a dog attack in the family's driveway. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Hero cat Tara arrives in a pet case with owner Roger Triantafilo to toss the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California on May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Victoria Yanez (C) her son Ryder Garcia (L) and nephew Eddie Perez sign a greeting card for hero cat Tara, which will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch, prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game, as as team mascot dragon named Heater looks on, at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jeremy Triantafilo, carried by family friend Jason Anderson, arrives to help hero cat Tara throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Hero cat Tara held by owner Roger Triantafilo arrives with her family Jeremy Triantafilo and mom Erica Triantafilo to throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jeremy Triantafilo throws the first pitch prior to hero cat Tara's ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Hero cat Tara, with the help of her owner Roger Triantafilo and team staff member Jade Henry, "tosses" the first pitch prior to the start of the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Hero cat Tara held by owner Roger Triantafilo leaves after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Hero cat Tara, held by owner Roger Triantafilo, licks its whiskers as it is surrounded by news media after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
