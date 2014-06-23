Heshan - a poisonous legacy
Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. Mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the realgar-rich area around Heshan from the 1950s until 2011...more
A villager washes clothes in a river in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. From the 1950s, mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the area around Heshan, which is rich in realgar, or arsenic disulphide....more
Sixty-one-year-old villager Xiong Dejun walks towards a bus station, on his way to get an X-ray examination for his lungs at a hospital in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. The mines and chemical plants were...more
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who was diagnosed with skin cancer, reacts as he rests at his home in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. In 2010, 157 villagers from Heshan, with a population of about 1,500, had died of...more
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, shows a medical certificate from Shimen People's Hospital which confirms he developed skin cancer as a result of arsenic poisoning, in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Arsenic and...more
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who has been diagnosed with skin cancer, poses for a photograph as he show the ulcers on his skin in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Skin ulcers are seen on 69-year-old Gong Zhaoyuan's torso in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Zhaoyuan suffers from skin cancer, which developed as result of arsenic poisoning. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wen Jin'e, 65, shows a scar, the legacy of an operation to treat cervical cancer, in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gong Zhaoyuan (C), 69, who suffers from skin cancer stands next to his wife Wu Qunyao (L) and neighbor Wen Jin'e, who had cervical cancer, at his home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason...more
A portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen at Gong Zhaoyuan's home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer which developed as a result of arsenic poisoning, stands next to her bed at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer, shows tumors on her fingers, at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wu Qiongyao shows the skin ointments which her husband uses for his ulcers at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wu Yangkui, puts a portrait of her late husband, who died from skin and lung cancer, in a drawer at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wu Yangkui, whose husband died from skin and lung cancer, sits at home in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A bird perches on a line at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Water pipes are seen in a room at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A sealed mine entrance is seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The damaged walls of a cistern are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Two disused tanks are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A dog sleeps in front of Wen Jin'e and Xiong Demin's home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Wen suffers from cervical cancer and Xiong from lung cancer. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Medicines used by 71-year-old Xiong Demin are gathered for a photograph at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Xiong suffers from skin and lung and skin cancer. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Qin Wenji, 82, who suffers from skin cancer, watches TV in his bedroom at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Xiong Demin, 71, who suffers from lung cancer, has breakfast with his 65-year-old wife Wen Jin'e, who suffers from cervical cancer, at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman walks past a tomb at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Damaged cowpea seedlings grow in a field at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. Rice can not grow because of heavy arsenic concentrations in the water, many other plants often die when rain washes airborne...more
A scarecrow stands in a field at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Research in the 1990s showed that arsenic concentration in the mining area near Heshan was up to 15 times the level deemed safe for farm...more
