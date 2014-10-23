Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi

Rabbi Avraham Sinai sits in his home during an interview in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. Born in neighboring Lebanon as a Shiite Muslim named Ibraheem Yassin, Sinai said he had been a member of the Lebanese guerrilla group,...more

Rabbi Avraham Sinai sits in his home during an interview in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. Born in neighboring Lebanon as a Shiite Muslim named Ibraheem Yassin, Sinai said he had been a member of the Lebanese guerrilla group, Hezbollah, but had collaborated with Israel during and after the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Sinai said he fled to Israel with his family in the 1990s and converted to Judaism. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

