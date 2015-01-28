Hezbollah missiles hit Israel
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. Two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper were killed on Wednesday in an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel that has raised fears...more
Israeli soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a stretcher near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/JINIPIX
Smoke rises from shells fired from Israel over al-Wazzani area in southern Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Karamallah Daher
Wounded Israeli soldiers lie on a stretcher near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/JINIPIX
Israeli soldiers walk near military vehicles near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A wounded Israeli soldier lies on a stretcher near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/JINIPIX
Smoke rises after an explosion near the village of Ghajar on the Israeli-Lebanese border, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier rides an armoured military ambulance Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Lebanese army soldiers watch as smoke rises from shells fired from Israel over al-Wazzani area in southern Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Karamallah Daher
A member of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) looks through binoculars at Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises after an explosion in the Lebanese village of Ghajar on the Israeli-Lebanese border, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers adjust a weapon atop an armoured military ambulance near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers stand next to a mobile artillery unit near the border with Syria in the Golan Heights, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
