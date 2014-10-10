Hidden massacre in Mexico
Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Clandestine graves are seen at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero October 7, 2014. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto vowed to hunt down those responsible for the apparent massacre of dozens of students in...more
Iguala police officers stand guard at an area near clandestine graves at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People light candles during a march in support of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College missing students, in Guadalajara October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Printouts of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College students, missing after last month's deadly clashes in Iguala, are plastered on a Palo Blanco tollbooth along a road leading to Acapulco, during a blockage by trainee teachers of the United Front of...more
A clandestine grave is seen at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Federal police atop a vehicle stand guard near clandestine graves at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Protesters spray-paint people's outlines on the ground during a demonstration by students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College "Raul Isidro Burgos" and other rural schools, along with activists, demanding the appearance of 43 students missing...more
An activist protests during a demonstration against the disappearance of dozens of students in Iguala, outside the Guerrero state government's office in Mexico City, October 7, 2014. The banner on left reads in full as "Enough of impunity and...more
Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos walk past pictures of missing students pasted on a car during a demonstration outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
A student from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos pastes a picture of a missing student on a computer monitor at the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man wearing a hood with crosses on it takes part in a demonstration to commemorate the 46th anniversary of a student massacre in Mexico City, and to protest against the disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College, in...more
A clandestine grave is seen at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero October 7, 2014. The police line reads, "Crime Scene". REUTERS/Henry Romero
