Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 17, 2017 | 8:25pm IST

Hideout of the Turkish nightclub attacker

Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night, in Esenyurt neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night, in Esenyurt neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Osman...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night, in Esenyurt neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
1 / 10
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 10
The kitchen of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The kitchen of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The kitchen of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 10
A copy of the Koran is seen at a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A copy of the Koran is seen at a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A copy of the Koran is seen at a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 10
The living room of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The living room of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The living room of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 10
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 10
The living room of a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The living room of a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The living room of a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 10
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 10
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 10
Entrance of a building where a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Entrance of a building where a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Entrance of a building where a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

Next Slideshows

Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, revelers ride their horses through the village of San Bartolome de Pinares in Spain to purify the animals with the...

17 Jan 2017
The first black president's legacy on race

The first black president's legacy on race

As the first black president, Barack Obama has faced unique challenges when wading into race relations issues, which remain a divisive subject in the nation.

17 Jan 2017
Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

A Turkish cargo jet smashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan as it tried to land at a nearby airport in dense fog, killing at least 37 people, Kyrgyz officials and...

17 Jan 2017
India vs England - First ODI at Pune

India vs England - First ODI at Pune

India play England in first one day international in Pune.

15 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast