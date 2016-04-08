High fashion stakes
Ladies have fun during Ladies Day during the Crabbie's Grand National Festival at Aintree, northern England, April 8, 2016. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
A racegoer at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
God's Own ridden by Paddy Brennan before going on to win the 3.25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
A racegoer holds a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Ladies have food during Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers react near the end of the 2.15 The Imagine Cruising First in the Frame Top Novices' Hurdle Race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers shoes at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers arrive at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers wait for a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
A racegoer during ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Curious Carlos ridden by Sean Bowen falls at the final fence during the 1.40 The Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle Race as Ibis Du Rheu ridden by Jack Sherwood (L) jumps over them. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
A racegoer leaves after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Next Slideshows
The papacy of Pope Francis
Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.
Cherry blossom season
Springtime cherry blossoms arrive in Japan.
Gudi Padwa festival
The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians.
The art of Shaolin
Mesmerizing demonstrations of Shaolin Kung Fu.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.