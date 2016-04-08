Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 9, 2016 | 12:10am IST

High fashion stakes

Ladies have fun during Ladies Day during the Crabbie's Grand National Festival at Aintree, northern England, April 8, 2016. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Ladies have fun during Ladies Day during the Crabbie's Grand National Festival at Aintree, northern England, April 8, 2016. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Ladies have fun during Ladies Day during the Crabbie's Grand National Festival at Aintree, northern England, April 8, 2016. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
1 / 18
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
2 / 18
A racegoer at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

A racegoer at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A racegoer at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
3 / 18
God's Own ridden by Paddy Brennan before going on to win the 3.25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

God's Own ridden by Paddy Brennan before going on to win the 3.25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
God's Own ridden by Paddy Brennan before going on to win the 3.25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Close
4 / 18
A racegoer holds a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

A racegoer holds a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A racegoer holds a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
5 / 18
Ladies have food during Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Ladies have food during Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Ladies have food during Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
6 / 18
Racegoers react near the end of the 2.15 The Imagine Cruising First in the Frame Top Novices' Hurdle Race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Racegoers react near the end of the 2.15 The Imagine Cruising First in the Frame Top Novices' Hurdle Race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers react near the end of the 2.15 The Imagine Cruising First in the Frame Top Novices' Hurdle Race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
7 / 18
Racegoers shoes at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Racegoers shoes at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers shoes at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
8 / 18
Racegoers at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Racegoers at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
9 / 18
Racegoers arrive at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Racegoers arrive at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers arrive at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
10 / 18
Racegoers wait for a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Racegoers wait for a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers wait for a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
11 / 18
A racegoer during ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

A racegoer during ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A racegoer during ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Close
12 / 18
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
13 / 18
Curious Carlos ridden by Sean Bowen falls at the final fence during the 1.40 The Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle Race as Ibis Du Rheu ridden by Jack Sherwood (L) jumps over them. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Curious Carlos ridden by Sean Bowen falls at the final fence during the 1.40 The Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle Race as Ibis Du Rheu ridden by Jack Sherwood (L) jumps over them. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Curious Carlos ridden by Sean Bowen falls at the final fence during the 1.40 The Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle Race as Ibis Du Rheu ridden by Jack Sherwood (L) jumps over them. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
14 / 18
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
15 / 18
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
16 / 18
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Close
17 / 18
A racegoer leaves after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

A racegoer leaves after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A racegoer leaves after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The papacy of Pope Francis

The papacy of Pope Francis

Next Slideshows

The papacy of Pope Francis

The papacy of Pope Francis

Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.

08 Apr 2016
Cherry blossom season

Cherry blossom season

Springtime cherry blossoms arrive in Japan.

08 Apr 2016
Gudi Padwa festival

Gudi Padwa festival

The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians.

08 Apr 2016
The art of Shaolin

The art of Shaolin

Mesmerizing demonstrations of Shaolin Kung Fu.

08 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast