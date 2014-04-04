Edition:
High fashion stakes

<p>Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers watch as a friend rides a wooden horse on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers arrive on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

<p>Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch on the way to winning the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

<p>Race goers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014 REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers arrive on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A racegoer places her shoe in a stirrup on a wooden horse on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A racegoer carries a pair of binoculars on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers study the race card on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A racegoer holds a drink on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

<p>Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

<p>A bookmaker works during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING)</p>

<p>Ma Filleule ridden by Barry Geraghty clears the final fence on the way to winning the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A racegoer arrives on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers enjoy themselves on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

