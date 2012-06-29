Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 29, 2012 | 6:30pm IST

High heel race

<p>A contestant puts on his boots as he prepares for the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A contestant puts on his boots as he prepares for the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

A contestant puts on his boots as he prepares for the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
1 / 10
<p>Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
2 / 10
<p>A boy reacts next to contestants waiting for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A boy reacts next to contestants waiting for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

A boy reacts next to contestants waiting for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
3 / 10
<p>Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
4 / 10
<p>Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 10
<p>A girl stands next to a contestant before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A girl stands next to a contestant before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

A girl stands next to a contestant before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
6 / 10
<p>A contestant wearing the Spanish national soccer team jersey reacts as he prepares to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A contestant wearing the Spanish national soccer team jersey reacts as he prepares to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

A contestant wearing the Spanish national soccer team jersey reacts as he prepares to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
7 / 10
<p>A performer paints a red nose on a passer-by during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A performer paints a red nose on a passer-by during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

A performer paints a red nose on a passer-by during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
8 / 10
<p>Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
9 / 10
<p>A contestant throws himself on a mattress after finishing the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A contestant throws himself on a mattress after finishing the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 29, 2012

A contestant throws himself on a mattress after finishing the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Next Slideshows

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

29 Jun 2012
Tablet wars

Tablet wars

A look at the intense competition of tablets and ebooks as they try to take on the Apple iPad.

28 Jun 2012
Inside Mexico

Inside Mexico

An insider's look at the people and places that define Mexico.

28 Jun 2012
Graduating, from prison

Graduating, from prison

Inmates celebrate earning their high school diploma from prison with a graduation ceremony at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility.

27 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast