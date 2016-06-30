High heel race
A competitor mugs for the cameras after taking part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Competitors take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A competitor stretches before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A competitor puts a dress and a wig on as he takes part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A competitor falls during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A competitor falls during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A competitor runs as he takes part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A competitor removes tape from his shoes after taking part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A competitor loses his shoe during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A competitor waits to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Competitors take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Two men take a selfie by a rainbow flag before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
