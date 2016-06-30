Edition:
High heel race

A competitor mugs for the cameras after taking part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
Competitors take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
A competitor stretches before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
A competitor puts a dress and a wig on as he takes part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
A competitor falls during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
A competitor falls during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
A competitor runs as he takes part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
A competitor removes tape from his shoes after taking part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
A competitor loses his shoe during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
A competitor waits to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
Competitors take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
Two men take a selfie by a rainbow flag before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, July 01, 2016
Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner...

30 Jun 2016
Military precision

Military precision

Soldiers undergoing rigorous inspections ahead of parades and ceremonies.

28 Jun 2016
Landmark Stonewall Inn

Landmark Stonewall Inn

The Stonewall Inn, a New York City bar widely recognized as the birthplace of the U.S. gay rights movement, was granted historic landmark status by city...

27 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from this week.

25 Jun 2016

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

