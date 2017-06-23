High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
An Airbus A380 flies over an Embraer E190-E2. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A visitor takes a picture of an Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part to a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A380 flies over coloured smoke. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People look at an Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An aerial view of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An aerial view of an Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Visitors under an umbrella look at a flying Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Boeing 737 Max takes part in flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Chinese UAV Wing Loong II is seen on the static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Two workers cover the cockpit of an Embraer E190-E2, on the static display, before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Visitors walk past the aircrafts on the static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Qatar Airways crew member presents the business class seats of a Boeing 777 aircraft. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II aircraft takes part in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Embraer KC-390, a medium-size, twin-engine jet-powered military transport aircraft is seen through the door of a NH90 helicopter. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies during a display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A UAV "AW HERO" made by Leonardo is seen on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display on the first day of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Embraer KC-390, a medium-size, twin-engine jet-powered military transport aircraft is parked before a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Boeing 737 Max takes part in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A new fuel-efficient wingtip extension or winglet is seen on an Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A400M aircraft flies during a display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Leonardo M-346FA fighter attack aircraft is seen on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Lightning 162 fighter participates in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Maziar Farzam, President of Inhance Digital, demonstrates virtual reality glasses which provide digital information about the Boeing 787-10 aircraft. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A U.S. airman adjusts his cap in the cockpit as a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft is moved. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies during a display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. airmen walk next to a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft as it is moved. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
