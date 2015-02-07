High water in Venice
A man poses in a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Street vendors sell fish during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk through flood water along a pathway next to St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Men carry children and a stroller through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man stands inside a bar during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman walks through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A tourist pulls their luggage during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man sells Wellington boots in flood waters near Rialto Bridge (background) during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revellers walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man carries materials as he walks across the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revellers pose along the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People take a "selfie" picture at the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Doge's Palace (L), next to St. Mark's Square, is seen flooded during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Next Slideshows
Drought reveals lost town
The drought in Brazil reveals the ruins of a town flooded by a dam in 1969.
India This Week
Our top India photos this week.
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
Please touch the artwork
Pieces of art that invite interaction.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.