High wire workers
A worker cleans the windows of an apartment block in Beijing's central business district April 4, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A worker is seen at the top of a power-generating windmill turbine in a wind farm in Fruges, near Saint Omer, northern France January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Laborers transport supplies to a ship by a makeshift cable carriage to separate it into scrap metal at the Gaddani shipbreaking yard early in the morning, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi, Pakistan November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro more
A laborer installs an attachment to an electricity pylon in Anqing, Anhui province, China November 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A construction worker pushes a wheelbarrow on the site of the "Jordan Gate" project in Amman, Jordan November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Workers install a high voltage electricity pylon in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers clean the facade of a skyscraper at the Pudong new financial district in Shanghai August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Workers walk at a high-rise building under construction in Dhaka, Bangladesh June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Laborers work at the World Financial Center in Shanghai December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Fog covers the valleys behind as a man is abseiled from a cable car during an annual rescue exercise at the funicular to Mount Pilatus (2,128 m/6,982 ft) near Luzern, Switzerland November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers paint the Caiyuanba Yangtze River Bridge which will be completed this October, in Chongqing municipality, China September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A laborer walks across scaffolding at a construction site in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 28, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Romande Energie workers install electrical power lines near Nyon, Switzerland October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People watch as a window cleaner works outside the 14th floor at the Shard in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A worker paints the outside of a building in Xiangfan, Hubei province, China December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Two workers repair a high-voltage power line in Troisdorf near Cologne, Germany November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Laborers work on building a highway to connect Kashgar and Aksu by the end of October 2013 in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers install electrical power lines on a new high-voltage mast in Immensee, central Switzerland November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
