Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 5, 2012 | 12:35am IST

Highest-paid actors

<p>$75 million. Tom Cruise poses at the premiere of "Lions for Lambs" in Leicester Square during the London Film Festival October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey </p>

$75 million. Tom Cruise poses at the premiere of "Lions for Lambs" in Leicester Square during the London Film Festival October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$75 million. Tom Cruise poses at the premiere of "Lions for Lambs" in Leicester Square during the London Film Festival October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey

Close
1 / 10
<p>$37 million. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

$37 million. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$37 million. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 10
<p>$37 million. Actor Adam Sandler poses to present the movie 'Meine Erfundene Frau' (Just Go With It) in Berlin, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

$37 million. Actor Adam Sandler poses to present the movie 'Meine Erfundene Frau' (Just Go With It) in Berlin, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$37 million. Actor Adam Sandler poses to present the movie 'Meine Erfundene Frau' (Just Go With It) in Berlin, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 10
<p>$36 million. Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 :The Mysterious Island" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

$36 million. Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 :The Mysterious Island" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$36 million. Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 :The Mysterious Island" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 10
<p>$33 million. Comedian Ben Stiller hosts the Clinton Global Citizen Award ceremony marking the culmination of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

$33 million. Comedian Ben Stiller hosts the Clinton Global Citizen Award ceremony marking the culmination of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$33 million. Comedian Ben Stiller hosts the Clinton Global Citizen Award ceremony marking the culmination of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 10
<p>$30 million. British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for a preview of his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cologne May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

$30 million. British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for a preview of his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cologne May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$30 million. British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for a preview of his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cologne May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
6 / 10
<p>$30 million. Johnny Depp poses for photographers as he arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

$30 million. Johnny Depp poses for photographers as he arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$30 million. Johnny Depp poses for photographers as he arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
7 / 10
<p>$30 million. Men in Black 3 cast member Will Smith shows the peace sign after posing with naval personnel during a photo call aboard the USS Intrepid in New York City May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin</p>

$30 million. Men in Black 3 cast member Will Smith shows the peace sign after posing with naval personnel during a photo call aboard the USS Intrepid in New York City May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$30 million. Men in Black 3 cast member Will Smith shows the peace sign after posing with naval personnel during a photo call aboard the USS Intrepid in New York City May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Close
8 / 10
<p>$27 million. Cast member Mark Wahlberg poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

$27 million. Cast member Mark Wahlberg poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$27 million. Cast member Mark Wahlberg poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 10
<p>$26.5 million. Actor Taylor Lautner, who stars in the upcoming movie 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse', poses for a portrait in Los Angeles June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

$26.5 million. Actor Taylor Lautner, who stars in the upcoming movie 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse', poses for a portrait in Los Angeles June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 05, 2012

$26.5 million. Actor Taylor Lautner, who stars in the upcoming movie 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse', poses for a portrait in Los Angeles June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Celebrity Scientologists

Celebrity Scientologists

Next Slideshows

Celebrity Scientologists

Celebrity Scientologists

Tom Cruise and John Travolta are among the biggest stars in the Church of Scientology.

04 Jul 2012
Gay celebrities

Gay celebrities

The famous faces who have come out as being gay.

03 Jul 2012
BET Awards

BET Awards

Chaka Khan performed a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

03 Jul 2012
Dior designs

Dior designs

Haute Couture Fall-Winter collections for French house Dior are presented in Paris.

02 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast