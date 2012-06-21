Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jun 21, 2012 | 5:50am IST

Highest-paid actresses

<p>1: Kristen Stewart has knocked Angelina Jolie out of the top spot as Hollywood's highest paid actress in the latest ranking from Forbes. The 22-year-old earned an estimated $34.5 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>2: Cameron Diaz is a close second with earnings of $34 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>3: Sandra Bullock earned $25 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>4: Angelina Jolie earned $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>5: Charlize Theron earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>7: Sarah Jessica Parker earned $15 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>8: Meryl Streep earned $12 million. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>8: As did Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>10: And Jennifer Aniston rounds out the top ten with $11 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

