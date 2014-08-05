Highest-paid actresses
1: Sandra Bullock was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her Gravity role helped her earn $53 million. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman
3: Jennifer Aniston is third with $31 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Gwyneth Paltrow earned $19 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
5: Angelina Jolie earned $18 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
6: Cameron Diaz earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Scarlett Johansson earned $17 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
8: Amy Adams earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Natalie Portman also earned $13 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere
Cast members arrive in Los Angeles for the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
'Woodstock' in Poland
Half a million people revel in the mud pits and music at the Woodstock Festival in Poland.
Celebrities at Comic-Con
Celebrities come out to promote their upcoming projects at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.