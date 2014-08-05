Edition:
Highest-paid actresses

1: Sandra Bullock was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her Gravity role helped her earn $53 million. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman

3: Jennifer Aniston is third with $31 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

4: Gwyneth Paltrow earned $19 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

5: Angelina Jolie earned $18 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

6: Cameron Diaz earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7: Scarlett Johansson earned $17 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

8: Amy Adams earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8: Natalie Portman also earned $13 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

