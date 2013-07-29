Highest-paid actresses
1: Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her salary for the upcoming Disney film Maleficent helped her earn $33 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
1: Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her salary for the upcoming Disney film Maleficent helped her earn $33 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $26 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman
2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $26 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman
3: Kristen Stewart is third with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
3: Kristen Stewart is third with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
4: Jennifer Aniston is fourth with $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Jennifer Aniston is fourth with $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5: Emma Stone is fifth with $16 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
5: Emma Stone is fifth with $16 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6: Charlize Theron is sixth with $15 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6: Charlize Theron is sixth with $15 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7: Sandra Bullock is seventh with $14 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7: Sandra Bullock is seventh with $14 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
8: Natalie Portman earned $14 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8: Natalie Portman earned $14 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
9: Mila Kunis earned $9 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall
9: Mila Kunis earned $9 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall
10: Julia Roberts earned $11 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
10: Julia Roberts earned $11 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Colombiamoda fashion
Highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week in Medellin.
Top-earning celebs under 30
Forbes ranks the top-earning celebs under 30.
Lights. Camera. Action.
Behind-the-scenes on the sets of Hollywood films.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.