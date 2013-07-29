Edition:
Highest-paid actresses

<p>1: Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her salary for the upcoming Disney film Maleficent helped her earn $33 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $26 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>3: Kristen Stewart is third with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>4: Jennifer Aniston is fourth with $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>5: Emma Stone is fifth with $16 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>6: Charlize Theron is sixth with $15 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>7: Sandra Bullock is seventh with $14 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>8: Natalie Portman earned $14 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>9: Mila Kunis earned $9 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>10: Julia Roberts earned $11 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

