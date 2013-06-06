Highest-paid athletes
Tiger Woods is the world's best-paid athlete once again, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Woods had total earnings of $78 million over the past year - $65 million in endorsements and the remainder from appearance and prize money, Forbes said in its annual sporting survey.
1: Tiger Woods is the world's best-paid athlete once again, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Woods had total earnings of $78 million over the past year - $65 million in endorsements and the remainder from appearance and prize money, Forbes said in its annual sporting survey. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2: Roger Federer is second with earnings, winnings, and endorsements totalling $65 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera
3: Kobe Bryant is third with total earnings of $61.9 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4: LeBron James is fourth with total earnings of $59.8 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
5: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees earned $51 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone
6: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned $49 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
7: Phil Mickelson earned $48.7 million. REUTERS/Chris Keane
8: David Beckham earned $47.2 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
9: Cristiano Ronaldo earned $44 million. REUTERS/Juan Medina
10: Lionel Messi earned $41.3 million. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
11: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $38.3 million. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
12: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose earned $37.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
13: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco earned $36.8 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
14: Floyd Mayweather earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
14: Manny Pacquiao also earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
16: Indian crickteter Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Philip Brown
17: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant earned $30.9 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh
18: New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez earned $30.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
19: Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso earned $30 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
19: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning also earned $30 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
21: Rory McIlroy earned $29.6 million. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
22: Maria Sharapova earned $29 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
23: Miami Heat Dwyane Wade earned $28.9 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
24: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo earned $28.8 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
25: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony earned $28 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
