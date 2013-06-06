Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 7, 2013 | 3:25am IST

Highest-paid athletes

<p>1: Tiger Woods is the world's best-paid athlete once again, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Woods had total earnings of $78 million over the past year - $65 million in endorsements and the remainder from appearance and prize money, Forbes said in its annual sporting survey. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

1: Tiger Woods is the world's best-paid athlete once again, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Woods had total earnings of $78 million over the past year - $65 million in endorsements and the remainder from appearance and prize money, Forbes...more

Friday, June 07, 2013

1: Tiger Woods is the world's best-paid athlete once again, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Woods had total earnings of $78 million over the past year - $65 million in endorsements and the remainder from appearance and prize money, Forbes said in its annual sporting survey. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 25
<p>2: Roger Federer is second with earnings, winnings, and endorsements totalling $65 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

2: Roger Federer is second with earnings, winnings, and endorsements totalling $65 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 07, 2013

2: Roger Federer is second with earnings, winnings, and endorsements totalling $65 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
2 / 25
<p>3: Kobe Bryant is third with total earnings of $61.9 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

3: Kobe Bryant is third with total earnings of $61.9 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 07, 2013

3: Kobe Bryant is third with total earnings of $61.9 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 25
<p>4: LeBron James is fourth with total earnings of $59.8 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

4: LeBron James is fourth with total earnings of $59.8 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, June 07, 2013

4: LeBron James is fourth with total earnings of $59.8 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 25
<p>5: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees earned $51 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

5: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees earned $51 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Friday, June 07, 2013

5: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees earned $51 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
5 / 25
<p>6: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned $49 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

6: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned $49 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, June 07, 2013

6: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned $49 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
6 / 25
<p>7: Phil Mickelson earned $48.7 million. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

7: Phil Mickelson earned $48.7 million. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, June 07, 2013

7: Phil Mickelson earned $48.7 million. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
7 / 25
<p>8: David Beckham earned $47.2 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

8: David Beckham earned $47.2 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, June 07, 2013

8: David Beckham earned $47.2 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
8 / 25
<p>9: Cristiano Ronaldo earned $44 million. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

9: Cristiano Ronaldo earned $44 million. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Friday, June 07, 2013

9: Cristiano Ronaldo earned $44 million. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
9 / 25
<p>10: Lionel Messi earned $41.3 million. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez</p>

10: Lionel Messi earned $41.3 million. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Friday, June 07, 2013

10: Lionel Messi earned $41.3 million. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
10 / 25
<p>11: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $38.3 million. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl</p>

11: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $38.3 million. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, June 07, 2013

11: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $38.3 million. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Close
11 / 25
<p>12: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose earned $37.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

12: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose earned $37.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Friday, June 07, 2013

12: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose earned $37.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
12 / 25
<p>13: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco earned $36.8 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

13: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco earned $36.8 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Friday, June 07, 2013

13: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco earned $36.8 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
13 / 25
<p>14: Floyd Mayweather earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

14: Floyd Mayweather earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, June 07, 2013

14: Floyd Mayweather earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 25
<p>14: Manny Pacquiao also earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

14: Manny Pacquiao also earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, June 07, 2013

14: Manny Pacquiao also earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 25
<p>16: Indian crickteter Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

16: Indian crickteter Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Friday, June 07, 2013

16: Indian crickteter Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
16 / 25
<p>17: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant earned $30.9 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh</p>

17: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant earned $30.9 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh

Friday, June 07, 2013

17: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant earned $30.9 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh

Close
17 / 25
<p>18: New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez earned $30.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

18: New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez earned $30.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Friday, June 07, 2013

18: New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez earned $30.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
18 / 25
<p>19: Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso earned $30 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

19: Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso earned $30 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, June 07, 2013

19: Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso earned $30 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 25
<p>19: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning also earned $30 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

19: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning also earned $30 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Friday, June 07, 2013

19: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning also earned $30 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
20 / 25
<p>21: Rory McIlroy earned $29.6 million. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

21: Rory McIlroy earned $29.6 million. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Friday, June 07, 2013

21: Rory McIlroy earned $29.6 million. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
21 / 25
<p>22: Maria Sharapova earned $29 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

22: Maria Sharapova earned $29 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Friday, June 07, 2013

22: Maria Sharapova earned $29 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
22 / 25
<p>23: Miami Heat Dwyane Wade earned $28.9 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

23: Miami Heat Dwyane Wade earned $28.9 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 07, 2013

23: Miami Heat Dwyane Wade earned $28.9 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
23 / 25
<p>24: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo earned $28.8 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

24: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo earned $28.8 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, June 07, 2013

24: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo earned $28.8 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
24 / 25
<p>25: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony earned $28 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

25: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony earned $28 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 07, 2013

25: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony earned $28 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

Next Slideshows

Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...

06 Jun 2013
Fishy business in India

Fishy business in India

The business of catching, selling, buying and eating fish.

06 Jun 2013
Polluted waterways

Polluted waterways

Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.

06 Jun 2013
Imaging austerity: Rafael Marchante

Imaging austerity: Rafael Marchante

As Portugal enters a third year of recession, Lisbon-based photographer Rafael Marchante reflects on covering the country's hidden and silent crisis.

06 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures