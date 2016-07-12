Highest-paid celebrities
1. Singer Taylor Swift tops the list of the world's highest-paid entertainers in 2016 with $170 million U.S. in earnings. The figures are established based on ticket sales, endorsement deals, eponymous brand lines and more. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2. Musical group One Direction: $110 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3. Writer James Patterson: $95 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
4. TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw: $88 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
5. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo: $88 million. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic
6. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart: $87.5 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7. Radio host Howard Stern: $85 million. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
8. Soccer player Lionel Messi: $81.5 million. REUTERS/Albert Gea
9. Singer Adele: $80.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
10. Radio host Rush Limbaugh: $79 million. REUTERS/Micah Walter
11. Basketball player LeBron James: $77 million. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
12. Singer Madonna: $76.5 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
13. TV host Ellen DeGeneres: $75 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
14. Singer Rihanna: $75 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
15. Musician Garth Brooks: $70 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake
16. Tennis player Roger Federer: $68 million. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
17. Band AC/DC: $67.5 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed
18. Band Rolling Stones: $66.5 million. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
19. Actor Dwayne Johnson: $64.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20. Magician David Copperfield: $64 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
