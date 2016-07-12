Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 12, 2016 | 10:05pm IST

Highest-paid celebrities

1. Singer Taylor Swift tops the list of the world's highest-paid entertainers in 2016 with $170 million U.S. in earnings. The figures are established based on ticket sales, endorsement deals, eponymous brand lines and more. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
2. Musical group One Direction: $110 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
3. Writer James Patterson: $95 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012
4. TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw: $88 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2010
5. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo: $88 million. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
6. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart: $87.5 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
7. Radio host Howard Stern: $85 million. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2012
8. Soccer player Lionel Messi: $81.5 million. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
9. Singer Adele: $80.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
10. Radio host Rush Limbaugh: $79 million. REUTERS/Micah Walter

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2006
11. Basketball player LeBron James: $77 million. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
12. Singer Madonna: $76.5 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
13. TV host Ellen DeGeneres: $75 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
14. Singer Rihanna: $75 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
15. Musician Garth Brooks: $70 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
16. Tennis player Roger Federer: $68 million. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
17. Band AC/DC: $67.5 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
18. Band Rolling Stones: $66.5 million. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
19. Actor Dwayne Johnson: $64.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
20. Magician David Copperfield: $64 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2013
