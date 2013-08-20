Highest-paid models
1: Gisele Bundchen is once again the world's highest-paid fashion model. The Brazilian earned $42 million this past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
1: Gisele Bundchen is once again the world's highest-paid fashion model. The Brazilian earned $42 million this past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
2: Miranda Kerr was second with $7.2 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2: Miranda Kerr was second with $7.2 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3: Adriana Lima is third with $6 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
3: Adriana Lima is third with $6 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: Kate Moss earned $5.7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
4: Kate Moss earned $5.7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
5: Liu Wen earned $4.3 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5: Liu Wen earned $4.3 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6: Hilary Rhoda earned $4 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
6: Hilary Rhoda earned $4 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
7: Carolyn Murphy earned $3.6 million. REUTERS/Nicholas Roberts
7: Carolyn Murphy earned $3.6 million. REUTERS/Nicholas Roberts
8: Joan Smalls earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
8: Joan Smalls earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
9: Candice Swanepoel earned $3.3 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Candice Swanepoel earned $3.3 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Lara Stone earned $3.2 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
10: Lara Stone earned $3.2 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Profile: Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher stars in a new biopic film on Apple founder Steve Jobs.
Independence Day Celebrations
India celebrates its 67th Independence Day.
Teen Choice Awards
Memorable moments from the Teen Choice Awards.
Highest-paid TV personalities
Simon Cowell tops Forbes' list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.