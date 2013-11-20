Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 20, 2013 | 7:40am IST

Highest paid musicians

<p>1. Madonna: $125 million. Madonna arrives to the launch of her new fragrance, "Truth or Dare by Madonna" at Macy's in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

1. Madonna: $125 million. Madonna arrives to the launch of her new fragrance, "Truth or Dare by Madonna" at Macy's in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

1. Madonna: $125 million. Madonna arrives to the launch of her new fragrance, "Truth or Dare by Madonna" at Macy's in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 8
<p>2. Lady Gaga: $80 million. Lady Gaga holds a tea cup as she arrives at a news conference in Tokyo June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2. Lady Gaga: $80 million. Lady Gaga holds a tea cup as she arrives at a news conference in Tokyo June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

2. Lady Gaga: $80 million. Lady Gaga holds a tea cup as she arrives at a news conference in Tokyo June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
2 / 8
<p>5. Coldplay: $64 million. Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

5. Coldplay: $64 million. Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

5. Coldplay: $64 million. Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
3 / 8
<p>6. Justin Bieber: $58 million. Justin Bieber performs at Staples Center during his Believe Tour in Los Angeles, California June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

6. Justin Bieber: $58 million. Justin Bieber performs at Staples Center during his Believe Tour in Los Angeles, California June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

6. Justin Bieber: $58 million. Justin Bieber performs at Staples Center during his Believe Tour in Los Angeles, California June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 8
<p>7. Taylor Swift: $55 million. Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

7. Taylor Swift: $55 million. Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

7. Taylor Swift: $55 million. Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 8
<p>8. Elton John: $54 million. British musician Elton John (R) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

8. Elton John: $54 million. British musician Elton John (R) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

8. Elton John: $54 million. British musician Elton John (R) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 8
<p>9 (tie). Beyonce: $53 million. Beyonce performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro early September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

9 (tie). Beyonce: $53 million. Beyonce performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro early September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

9 (tie). Beyonce: $53 million. Beyonce performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro early September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 8
<p>9 (tie). Kenny Chesney: $53 million. Kenny Chesney performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

9 (tie). Kenny Chesney: $53 million. Kenny Chesney performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

9 (tie). Kenny Chesney: $53 million. Kenny Chesney performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Catching Fire red carpet

Catching Fire red carpet

Next Slideshows

Catching Fire red carpet

Catching Fire red carpet

The LA premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."

19 Nov 2013
Alec Baldwin in focus

Alec Baldwin in focus

Actor Alec Baldwin has been in the news this week as a woman accused of stalking him faced trial.

16 Nov 2013
Bambi awards

Bambi awards

Miley Cryus and Bill Gates are among the attendees at the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin.

15 Nov 2013
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

14 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures