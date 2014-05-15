Edition:
Highest-paid soccer players

<p>1: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world. Last year, the Real Madrid striker earned $73 million in total salary, endorsements and bonuses, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>2: Argentina's Lionel Messi is second with earnings of $65 million. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

<p>3: Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is third with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>4: Brazil's Neymar earned $28 million. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>5: Colombia's Radamel Falcao earned $26 million. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo</p>

<p>6: Gareth Bale of Wales earned $24 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

<p>7: England's Wayne Rooney earned $22 million. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>8: Argentina's Sergio Aguero earned $21 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>9: Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure earned $21 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>10: Spain's Fernando Torres earned $20 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

