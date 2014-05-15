Highest-paid soccer players
1: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world. Last year, the Real Madrid striker earned $73 million in total salary, endorsements and bonuses, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
1: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world. Last year, the Real Madrid striker earned $73 million in total salary, endorsements and bonuses, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
2: Argentina's Lionel Messi is second with earnings of $65 million. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
2: Argentina's Lionel Messi is second with earnings of $65 million. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
3: Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is third with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
3: Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is third with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
4: Brazil's Neymar earned $28 million. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
4: Brazil's Neymar earned $28 million. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
5: Colombia's Radamel Falcao earned $26 million. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
5: Colombia's Radamel Falcao earned $26 million. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
6: Gareth Bale of Wales earned $24 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
6: Gareth Bale of Wales earned $24 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
7: England's Wayne Rooney earned $22 million. REUTERS/Phil Noble
7: England's Wayne Rooney earned $22 million. REUTERS/Phil Noble
8: Argentina's Sergio Aguero earned $21 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples
8: Argentina's Sergio Aguero earned $21 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples
9: Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure earned $21 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
9: Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure earned $21 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10: Spain's Fernando Torres earned $20 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples
10: Spain's Fernando Torres earned $20 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Next Slideshows
FIFA rankings
The top-ranked teams heading into the World Cup.
Storming the field
When fans run onto the sports field.
World Extreme Games
Athletes from around the world compete in Shanghai in events like skateboarding, wall climbing and freestyle motocross.
Bubba Watson wins Masters
Bubba Watson wins his second Masters in three years.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.