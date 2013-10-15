Edition:
Highest-paid TV actors

<p>1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Two and A Half Men star earned $24 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

