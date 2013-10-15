Highest-paid TV actors
1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Two and A Half Men star earned $24 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Two and A Half Men star earned $24 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Next Slideshows
Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations
A look at the celebrations of Durga Puja and Dussehra - the last and the tenth day of fasting and festivities across India.
NY Comic-Con
Thousands of costumed fans and pop culture luminaries attend New York's Comic-Con.
Ukrainian Fashion Week
The dresses and creations at Ukrainian Fashion Week.
Profile: Tom Hanks
A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.