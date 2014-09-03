Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 4, 2014 | 4:00am IST

Highest paid TV actresses

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara earned $37 million in 2014, including $325,000 per episode, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 04, 2014
"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay earned $13 million including $450, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from "The Big Bang Theory" earned $11 million including $350, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julianna Margulies of "The Good Wife" earned $10 million including $6.5 million from her role as actress and producer. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" earned $10 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cobie Smulders of "How I Met Your Mother" earned $10 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alyson Hannigan from "How I Met Your Mother" earned $9.5 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Amy Poehler from "Parks and Recreation" earned $7 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mindy Kaling of "The Mindy Project" earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"Scandal" star Kerry Washington earned $6 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Zooey Deschanel of "New Girl" earned $6 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"Cougar Town" actress Courtney Cox earned $6 million including $2 million coming from "friends" syndication profits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Claire Danes from "Homeland" earned $5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lena Dunham of "Girls" earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

