Highest-paid U.S. athletes
1: Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the highest-paid professional athlete in the United States with expected earnings of at least $90 million this year from just two bouts, according to Sports Illustrated magazine. REUTERS/Steve Marcus more
2: Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James of the Miami Heat is second, earning a total of $56.5 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
3: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is third, earning $47.8 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone
4: Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant makes $46.8 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
5: Golfer Tiger Woods makes $40.8 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
6: Golfer Phil Mickelson makes $39.5 million. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
7: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose makes $33.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
8: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning makes $31 million. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
9: New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez makes $29.9 million. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
10: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke makes $29 million. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso
11: Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade makes $28.6 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
12: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant makes $27.6 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh
13: New York Mets pitcher Johan Santana makes $26.3 million. REUTERS/John Gress
14: Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez makes $25.6 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
15: Tampa Bay wide receiver Vincent Jackson makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
16: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
17: Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cliff Lee makes $25.2 million. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
18: Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Doug Benz
19: New York Yankees' Derek Jeter makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
20: Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer makes $25 million. REUTERS/Eric Miller
