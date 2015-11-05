Highest-paid women in music
1. Katy Perry earned $135 million in 2015, thanks to her 126-show Prismatic World Tour, which grossed more than $2 million per city, as well as deals with Coty, Claire's and Covergirl. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2. Taylor Swift earned $80 million on her album "1989" and the ensuing 1989 World Tour, which grosses $4 million per city. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
3. Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac earned their band $59.5 million, with their 86-show On With The Show tour. REUTERS/Mike Segar
4. Lady Gaga put music on the back-burner this year, but still earned $59 million on live performances, deals with Versace and MAC, and her own Fame fragrance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5. Beyonce earned $54.5 million thanks to her On The Run tour with husband Jay Z, and deals with Pepsi, L'Oreal and her own Heat fragrance. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
6. Britney Spears earned $31 million from her Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas, as well as her The Intimate Britney Spears lingerie line. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
7. Jennifer Lopez earned $28.5 million thanks to her spot as a judge on American Idol and movie roles. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
8. Miranda Lambert earned $28.5 million after a huge year of award-winning songs, as well as diverse partnerships with Red55 Wine, Pink Pistol clothing boutique, Dixie Darlin merch, and her lines of clothes and pet accessories. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Mariah Carey made $27 million on her Mariah Carey's #1's residency in Las Vegas, which continues into 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
10. Rihanna earned $26 million despite a fairly quiet year with only nine concerts. Next year, she launches her new album "Anti" with a tour likely to follow. REUTERS/Stringer
