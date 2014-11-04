Edition:
Highest paid women in music

1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.

1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.
2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.

2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.
3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.

3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.
4. Rihanna earned $48 million.

4. Rihanna earned $48 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
4. Rihanna earned $48 million.
5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.

5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.
6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.

6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.
7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.

7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.
7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.

7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.
9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.

9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.
10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.

10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.
